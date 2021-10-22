Biden Open to Ending Filibuster for Debt Limit, Voting Rights

Politics
Biden Open to Ending Filibuster for Debt Limit, Voting RightsBy and
Republicans have vowed to oppose raising debt ceiling
Biden says it’s ‘absurd’ that 60 votes needed for debt limit
President Joe Biden indicated he’d support ending the filibuster rule in the Senate to address the debt ceiling and voting-rights legislation -- and possibly other items -- after Republican members of the chamber used that mechanism to block bills on the two issues this month.
The debt-ceiling 60-vote requirement is absurd, Biden said when asked about the filibuster -- which requires 60 votes to cut off debate -- at a CNN town hall on Thursday in Baltimore.