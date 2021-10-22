 Skip to content
Politics

Biden Open to Ending Filibuster for Debt Limit, Voting Rights

  • Republicans have vowed to oppose raising debt ceiling
  • Biden says it’s ‘absurd’ that 60 votes needed for debt limit
Joe Biden in a CNN town hall on Oct. 21.
Joe Biden in a CNN town hall on Oct. 21. Photographer: Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Joe Biden indicated he’d support ending the filibuster rule in the Senate to address the debt ceiling and voting-rights legislation -- and possibly other items -- after Republican members of the chamber used that mechanism to block bills on the two issues this month.

The debt-ceiling 60-vote requirement is absurd, Biden said when asked about the filibuster -- which requires 60 votes to cut off debate -- at a CNN town hall on Thursday in Baltimore. 