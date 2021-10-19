EmergeVest Weighing Options for Logistics Firm EV Cargo

EmergeVest, a Hong Kong-based private equity firm, is considering strategic options for its logistics business EV Cargo amid a surge in investor demand in the sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm is working with financial advisers on the review, which could lead to a sale or an initial public offering of the business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A potential transaction could give the business a value of at least $1.5 billion, the people said.