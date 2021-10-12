 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Technology
relates to Blackstone Alum Goodman Seeks $2.5 Billion for Stakes Business
Blackstone Alum Goodman Seeks $2.5 Billion for Stakes Busine...
relates to Malone’s Liberty Is Said to Mull $690 Million Belgian Tower Sale
Malone’s Liberty Is Said to Mull $690 Million Belgian Tower...
relates to GM Agrees on $1.9 Billion LG Deal to Recoup Bolt EV Recall Costs
GM Agrees on $1.9 Billion LG Deal to Recoup Bolt EV Recall C...
relates to Critics Rebut Tech Claim Antitrust Push Risks U.S. Security
Critics Rebut Tech Claim Antitrust Push Risks U.S. Security
relates to R.R. Donnelley’s Investor Chatham Seeks to Buy Rest of Firm
R.R. Donnelley’s Investor Chatham Seeks to Buy Rest of Firm
relates to Agricultural Giants Sell Digital Venture to Crop Tech Startup Bushel
Agricultural Giants Sell Digital Venture to Crop Tech Startu...
relates to UBS Creates Artificial Intelligence Team in Effort to Digitize
UBS Creates Artificial Intelligence Team in Effort to Digiti...
relates to South Africa Steel Strike Could Lead to Job Cuts
South Africa Steel Strike Could Lead to Job Cuts
relates to BofA Adds New Ways for Corporate Clients to Pay Their Customers
BofA Adds New Ways for Corporate Clients to Pay Their Custom...
relates to Bankman-Fried’s Crypto Trading Firm Names Co-CEOs, Scales Up
Bankman-Fried’s Crypto Trading Firm Names Co-CEOs, Scales Up
Technology

Sudan E-Commerce Site Gets Fawry’s Support in Landmark Fundraise

By

Sudan’s largest digital classifieds and marketplace company secured $5 million in funding, the biggest foreign investment in the African nation’s tech sector since the U.S. lifted its final major restrictions last year.

alsoug.com will put the funds toward setting up a national payments network that will allow users to deposit, withdraw and transfer cash, the company said Tuesday in a statement. The site, founded in 2016, lists items such as real estate, cars and furniture as well as job openings and services.