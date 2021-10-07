Oil Rallies on U.S. Assurance of No Plans for Now to Tap Reserve

The U.S. Energy Department said Thursday it has no plans “at this time” to tap into the nation’s oil reserves to counter rising gasoline prices.

Nymex crude oil futures reversed an earlier decline, rising as much as 1% on the news. The department’s assurance follows a Financial Times report on Wednesday that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm had raised the prospect of releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It had plunged crude prices as much as 2.7% that day.