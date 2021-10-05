 Skip to content
Politics

Boris Johnson’s Focus on Pay Fuels Tory Buzz Over a Minimum-Wage Hike

By
and
  • Premier sees higher pay as upside of U.K. supply chain woes
  • Conference light on policy, but wage moves usually in budget
Boris Johnson speaks during a LBC radio interview on day three of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester, on Oct. 5. 

 Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Boris Johnson’s insistence that higher U.K. pay is worth the pain of supply chain turmoil is generating buzz among Conservative Party members he’s planning to raise the minimum wage in his keynote speech on Wednesday.

This week’s annual conference has seen Johnson’s top team, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, addressing crowds with little new policy to announce. That’s led senior business figures to expect the prime minister to have a few policy rabbits to pull out of his hat -- and a minimum wage hike could be one.