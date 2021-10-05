Biden Retains Confidence in Fed’s Powell After Warren Broadside

economics
Biden Retains Confidence in Fed’s Powell After Warren BroadsideBy and
Senator Warren said Powell has ‘failed’ as leader of the Fed
Biden has yet to announce whether he’ll reappoint Powell
President Joe Biden retains confidence in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a White House spokeswoman said -- despite Senator Elizabeth Warren assailing the central bank and its leader earlier Tuesday.
“Yes, he does have confidence in Powell at this time,” a White House deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters traveling with Biden aboard Air Force One.