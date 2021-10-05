 Skip to content
economics

Biden Retains Confidence in Fed’s Powell After Warren Broadside

By
and
  • Senator Warren said Powell has ‘failed’ as leader of the Fed
  • Biden has yet to announce whether he’ll reappoint Powell

President Joe Biden retains confidence in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a White House spokeswoman said -- despite Senator Elizabeth Warren assailing the central bank and its leader earlier Tuesday.

“Yes, he does have confidence in Powell at this time,” a White House deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters traveling with Biden aboard Air Force One.