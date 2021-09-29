China Considers Hiking Industrial Power Prices to Ease Supply Crunch

Markets
China Considers Hiking Industrial Power Prices to Ease Supply CrunchBloomberg News
Updated on
Higher rates may spur power producers to increase output
Raising rates for residential users also under consideration
The Chinese government is considering raising power prices for industrial consumers to help ease a growing supply crunch.
The rate hikes for factories to textile mills could come in the form of higher flat fees, or in rates that are linked to the price of coal, according to people familiar with the details of the plan.