Cathie Wood Sells $270 Million in Tesla as Bond Rout Hurts Ark

Markets
Cathie Wood Sells $270 Million in Tesla as Bond Rout Hurts ArkBy
-
Relative outperformance of EV maker shifts portfolio balance
-
Flagship ETF slides this month as rising rates hit growth bets
Cathie Wood sold a near $270 million stake in Tesla Inc. as the bond selloff hit rate-sensitive technology stocks to spur outflows from her growth-focused funds.
Wood’s Ark Investment Management offloaded more than 340,000 Tesla shares across three exchange-traded funds on Tuesday, according to the firm’s daily trading update.