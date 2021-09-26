Germany Holds Watershed Vote to Choose Angela Merkel’s Successor

Politics
Germany Holds Watershed Vote to Choose Angela Merkel’s SuccessorBy
-
SPD’s Olaf Scholz is narrow favorite to become chancellor
-
Scholz’s lead over CDU/CSU has narrowed over final days
German voters are heading to the polls Sunday in a watershed election to decide who will follow Angela Merkel as leader of Europe’s biggest economy.
Merkel’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, is the narrow favorite to succeed her, although he’s seen his lead squeezed in the final days to within the margin of error.