Politics

Germany Holds Watershed Vote to Choose Angela Merkel’s Successor

By
  • SPD’s Olaf Scholz is narrow favorite to become chancellor
  • Scholz’s lead over CDU/CSU has narrowed over final days
Election campaign billboards of the three chancellor candidates, from left, Annalena Baerbock, Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet in Berlin on Sept. 25.

Photographer: John Macdougall/AFP/Getty Images

German voters are heading to the polls Sunday in a watershed election to decide who will follow Angela Merkel as leader of Europe’s biggest economy.

Merkel’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, is the narrow favorite to succeed her, although he’s seen his lead squeezed in the final days to within the margin of error.