France Slams EU’s Single Electricity Market as ‘Aberration’

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called for a profound review of the European Union’s single electricity market, saying it operates under rules that have grown obsolete.
“The single European electricity market does not work, it is an aberration,” he said Friday in a wide-ranging interview on PublicSenat. “We need to review how this single market works from top to bottom.”