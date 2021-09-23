Crypto Market ‘Starting to Knock on the Doors’ of Big Bond Funds

Cryptocurrencies
Crypto Market ‘Starting to Knock on the Doors’ of Big Bond FundsBy
-
TCW’s Bryan Whalen seeing more inquiries about crypto lending
-
Predicts bond funds will get more exposure to crypto that way
Crypto investors are asking big institutions for loans against their virtual assets, even in the staid world of bond investing, said TCW Group portfolio manager Bryan Whalen.
Investors in digital currencies such as Bitcoin are increasingly seeking loans from large institutions, Whalen said during a panel discussion Thursday at the Morningstar Investment Conference.