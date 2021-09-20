 Skip to content

Source: Getty Images

deals

Alvarium, Tiedemann to Combine With SPAC in $1.4 Billion Deal

By
  • Money managers for wealthy to have $54 billion in assets
  • Combined company will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market

Tiedemann Group and Alvarium Investments Ltd., investment advisers for wealthy clients, agreed to combine with blank-check company Cartesian Growth Corp. to create a company valued at $1.4 billion.

The new business, Alvarium Tiedemann, will have estimated assets of $54 billion, according to a statement issued Monday. The firm will provide institutions, entrepreneurs and rich families a range of investment strategies and capabilities. 