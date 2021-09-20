Alvarium, Tiedemann to Combine With SPAC in $1.4 Billion Deal

deals
Alvarium, Tiedemann to Combine With SPAC in $1.4 Billion DealBy
Money managers for wealthy to have $54 billion in assets
Combined company will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market
Tiedemann Group and Alvarium Investments Ltd., investment advisers for wealthy clients, agreed to combine with blank-check company Cartesian Growth Corp. to create a company valued at $1.4 billion.
The new business, Alvarium Tiedemann, will have estimated assets of $54 billion, according to a statement issued Monday. The firm will provide institutions, entrepreneurs and rich families a range of investment strategies and capabilities.