Politics

Democrats Eye Stopgap to Keep Government Running Through Dec. 3

By
  • Debt ceiling suspension measure could be tied to bill
  • U.S. shutdown looms without action by Oct. 1 as talks continue
The Washington Monument through a reflection of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The Washington Monument through a reflection of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Congressional Democrats are moving forward with a stopgap spending bill needed to keep the U.S. government operating after Oct. 1, and they are looking at extending funding through Dec. 3, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The bill also is likely to carry billions in new emergency spending to address natural disasters and to process the influx of Afghanistan war refugees, something requested by the Biden administration earlier this month.  