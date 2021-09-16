 Skip to content
Politics

Clyburn Says GOP Needs to ‘Belly Up to the Bar’ on Debt Ceiling

By
  • No. 3 House Democrat says part of debt is Republican tax cuts
  • Clyburn predicts his party will come together on economic plan
House Majority Whip James Clyburn
House Majority Whip James Clyburn Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said Republicans need to join with Democrats and “belly up to the bar” to pass an increase in the federal debt limit.

The No. 3 House Democrat also said in an interview Thursday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin” that he’s confident Democrats will reconcile competing demands in their caucus and pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a broad tax and spending measure that will carry the bulk of President Joe Biden’s agenda.