Clyburn Says GOP Needs to ‘Belly Up to the Bar’ on Debt Ceiling

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said Republicans need to join with Democrats and “belly up to the bar” to pass an increase in the federal debt limit.

The No. 3 House Democrat also said in an interview Thursday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin” that he’s confident Democrats will reconcile competing demands in their caucus and pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a broad tax and spending measure that will carry the bulk of President Joe Biden’s agenda.