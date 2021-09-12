U.S. Oil Closures After Ida Are Bullish, Vitol’s Muller Says

green
U.S. Oil Closures After Ida Are Bullish, Vitol’s Muller SaysBy
China using more oil as government allocates more to refiners
Iran oil return seen delayed to mid-2022 as deal takes longer
The aftermath of Hurricane Ida has left about 1.1 million barrels of daily crude production shuttered in the Gulf of Mexico and it’s unclear when that output will return, a bullish sign for oil prices, according to the world’s biggest independent trader.
Ida, which made landfall near New Orleans as a hurricane last month, battered the U.S. from the Gulf coast to the Atlantic seaboard. With oil production shut in as a precaution and OPEC+ cuts restricting output, buyers have less oil with which to meet recovering demand as economies pull out of coronavirus-induced downturns.