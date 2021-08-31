 Skip to content
Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Markets

South Africa’s Eskom Reports Fourth Straight Loss as Debt Eases

By
  • Loss widens after plant breakdowns, drop in electricity demand
  • Gross debt dropped by 17% to 401.8 billion rand by end-March

South Africa’s state-owned power utility posted a fourth consecutive annual loss as it continued to service a mountain of debt, repaired aging plants and lost electricity revenue because of a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s loss narrowed to 18.9 billion rand ($1.31 billion) in the year through March, from 20.8 billion rand a year earlier, Chief Executive Officer Andre De Ruyter said at a televised briefing on Tuesday. After growing unabated for about 15 years, the utility’s gross debt fell 17% to 401.8 billion rand, thanks to a cash injection from the government, but it remains unsustainably high and plans are being made to reorganize it.

Electricity dropped 6.7% because of lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, the company said in a statement. 