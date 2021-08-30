World’s Top Canola Grower Anticipates Smallest Crop in 9 Years

Markets
World’s Top Canola Grower Anticipates Smallest Crop in 9 YearsBy
-
Canada also expects drop in spring wheat output due to drought
-
Forecast drop in Canadian grains comes as food inflation rises
The world’s biggest canola grower expects to harvest its smallest crop of the oilseed in nine years after high temperatures and drought slashed yields.
Canada is expected to harvest 14.7 million metric tons of canola this year, down almost a quarter from the prior year and its lowest since 2012, Statistics Canada said Monday in a production report. Wheat output is forecast to plunge to a 14-year low.