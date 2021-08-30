Australia Economy Could Slide Back Into Recession, Citi, AMP Say

Australia’s economy may have shrunk slightly in the three months through June, setting up the bad “optics” of a technical recession when combined with the lockdown-induced contraction expected for the current quarter, according to Citigroup Inc. and AMP Capital Investors Ltd.

While the economy performed pretty well in the second quarter, a fall in net exports is likely to be among factors that drag gross domestic product negative, Citi’s Josh Williamson and AMP’s Shane Oliver said ahead of Wednesday’s release. The range of GDP estimates in Bloomberg’s survey runs from the -0.1% forecast by the pair up to more than +1%, an unusually wide divergence.