 Skip to content
economics

Thailand Is More Resilient to Taper Tantrum, Central Bank Says

By
and
  • High reserves, low external debt seen as buffers: Sethaput
  • Baht weakness due to first current-account gap in many years
Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput

Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput

 Photographer: Nicolas Axelrod/Bloomberg

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Thailand is less vulnerable to any spike in global bond yields stemming from policy normalization by the U.S. Federal Reserve due to its low reliance on external sources for debt financing and its high foreign reserves, the Bank of Thailand chief said.