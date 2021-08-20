Rimac CEO on Porsche-Bugatti Deal: ‘I Am Not Somebody to Play It Safe’

Mate Rimac is used to being the underdog. At the Geneva auto show in 2009, the then-21-year-old Croat walked to the Koenigsegg booth looking for his idol, Christian Koenigsegg.



In those pre-YouTube-saturation years, Rimac didn’t know what the namesake of his favorite car brand looked like. And no one knew him. So he approached “the most serious-looking guy” at the stand and went on to befriend his idol, Rimac said in an interview on Aug. 13 in Carmel, Calif.

Twelve years on, Rimac, now 33, has more than leveled the playing field with his Swedish friend. On July 5 his Rimac Automobili—the tech and supercar company he founded in his garage—announced a joint venture with Porsche AG to take control of Bugatti. The 112-year-old French crown jewel in parent company Volkswagen AG’s crown, Bugatti sells cars like the 1,480-horsepower Chiron Pur Sport, which gets eight miles per gallon in city driving. The brand traditionally does not disclose specific sales results but is known to deliver roughly 80 vehicles globally each year. Rimac has characterized the acquisition as “removing some distractions” from VW.