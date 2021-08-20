Bain to Start Long-Short Hedge Fund Focused on Green Investing

Bain Capital is starting a hedge fund to bet on and against companies based on sustainable-investing criteria as part of the alternative asset manager’s roughly $3 billion public-equities business.

The firm, which already has a private strategy that makes impact investments, expects to launch the fund by October, according to an investor document viewed by Bloomberg. It will focus on consumer, financial, technology and health-care stocks and invest globally in companies with market values exceeding $1 billion.