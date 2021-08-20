 Skip to content

Photographer: Mark Graham/Bloomberg

Bain to Start Long-Short Hedge Fund Focused on Green Investing

  • Fund will focus on consumer, financial, tech and health stocks
  • It will integrate ESG considerations into investment process

Bain Capital is starting a hedge fund to bet on and against companies based on sustainable-investing criteria as part of the alternative asset manager’s roughly $3 billion public-equities business. 

The firm, which already has a private strategy that makes impact investments, expects to launch the fund by October, according to an investor document viewed by Bloomberg. It will focus on consumer, financial, technology and health-care stocks and invest globally in companies with market values exceeding $1 billion. 