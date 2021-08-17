Here Are the Contenders to Become Malaysia’s Next Prime Minister

The race to become Malaysia’s next prime minister has started after Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down on Monday, with 220 members of parliament seeking to find someone who can form a stable government after more than a year of discord.

Muhyiddin never managed to fully consolidate power after he emerged in March 2020 with an unwieldy coalition following long-time leader Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation, which marked the end of a reform-minded coalition that won a surprise victory in the last election three years ago. Whoever takes power now will have less than a year before the next national vote must take place.