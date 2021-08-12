Squeezing Kabul, Taliban Take 10th Afghan Provincial Capital

Kabul, Afghanistan (AP) -- The Taliban captured a strategic provincial capital near Kabul and broke through defensive lines in Afghanistan's third-largest city Thursday, further squeezing the country's embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

Seizing Ghazni cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country's southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after U.S. and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government. Meanwhile, the assault on the city of Herat, still raging Thursday night, could put nearly all of western Afghanistan under Taliban control just a day after the militants completed their capture of the country's northeast.