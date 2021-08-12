 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Cuomo Exit Isn't Stopping Push for Answers on Nursing Homes
Cuomo Exit Isn't Stopping Push for Answers on Nursing Homes
relates to Biden Delivers on Trump’s Afghan Exit as the Taliban Surges
Biden Delivers on Trump’s Afghan Exit as the Taliban Surges
relates to Texas Senator Ends 15-Hour Filibuster; GOP Voting Bill Passes
Texas Senator Ends 15-Hour Filibuster; GOP Voting Bill Passe...
relates to Senate Blueprint Is Lauded as Potentially Historic Climate Legislation
Senate Blueprint Is Lauded as Potentially Historic Climate L...
relates to Turkish Police Detain Dozens as Death Sparks Attacks on Syrians
Turkish Police Detain Dozens as Death Sparks Attacks on Syri...
relates to Wall Street Frets Over Its Clout as ‘Champion’ Cuomo Exits
Wall Street Frets Over Its Clout as ‘Champion’ Cuomo Exits
relates to Africa Urged to Set Up ‘Mini-CDCs’ to Combat Future Outbreaks
Africa Urged to Set Up ‘Mini-CDCs’ to Combat Future Outbreak...
relates to Zambians Voting in Elections Seen as Test of Democracy
Zambians Voting in Elections Seen as Test of Democracy
relates to Hochul: I'll Run for Governor After Finishing Cuomo's Term
Hochul: I'll Run for Governor After Finishing Cuomo's Term
relates to North American Businesses Assess Delta Fallout: Virus Update
North American Businesses Assess Delta Fallout: Virus Update
Politics

Squeezing Kabul, Taliban Take 10th Afghan Provincial Capital

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (TAMEEM AKHGAR, RAHIM FAIEZ and JON GAMBRELL)
Updated on
Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit in front of temporary tents at Sara-e-Shamali in Kabul on Aug. 11. 

Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit in front of temporary tents at Sara-e-Shamali in Kabul on Aug. 11. 

 Photographer: Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Kabul, Afghanistan (AP) -- The Taliban captured a strategic provincial capital near Kabul and broke through defensive lines in Afghanistan's third-largest city Thursday, further squeezing the country's embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

Seizing Ghazni cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country's southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after U.S. and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government. Meanwhile, the assault on the city of Herat, still raging Thursday night, could put nearly all of western Afghanistan under Taliban control just a day after the militants completed their capture of the country's northeast.