Technology

Quebec EV Company Wants to Turn Powersports Into a Quiet Ride

By
  • Taiga applies some Tesla ideas, sells directly to customer
  • Company went public through SPAC, to start delivery this year
Signage outside a Taiga Motors Corp. facility in Quebec. The startup is pursuing one of the last vehicle categories to go electric, betting it can outpace industry giants in making greener jet skis and snowmobiles. 

Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

A Quebec startup is pursuing one of the last vehicle categories to go electric, betting it can outpace industry giants in making greener jet skis and snowmobiles in the same way that Tesla Inc. beat major automakers to high-end electric cars.

Taiga Motors Corp. plans to deliver its first orders later this year, open a bigger factory in 2022, and expand its product line. Like Tesla, the company sells directly to customers on its website and plans to install charging stations.