Coast-to-Coast Heat Will Drive Power Demand as U.S. Swelters

Rising temperatures across the U.S. will threaten records and drive up electricity demand as the endless summer of heat continues.



The Pacific Northwest will bear the brunt of the heat waves, with temperatures in Portland expected to reach 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) on Friday, the National Weather Service said. That would be a record for the day but will fall short of the all-time high of 116 set in June



“If we didn’t have that happen in June then this would be an even bigger deal,” said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “This one doesn’t look to be as intense, but you are still talking 20 degrees above normal.”

As the heat pins down the Pacific Northwest, temperatures will also soar across the central U.S. where heat advisories in 11 states stretch from south Texas to Iowa and Tennessee. The mercury will start pushing higher Tuesday across New York and the Northeast, prompting millions to switch on air conditioners and raising power demand.