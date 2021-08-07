Canada Inc. Braces for Election With Call for Growth Policies

Business
Canada Inc. Braces for Election With Call for Growth PoliciesBy and
-
Industry groups worry about competitiveness, investment drop
-
Prime minister expected to call snap vote for September
Canadian executives are bracing for an election that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call within weeks. Their concern isn’t what the political leaders will say on the campaign trail. It’s what they won’t.
There’s a growing chorus of prominent Canadians who say the nation’s major political parties are neglecting economic growth as an issue. The world’s ninth-largest economy has been plagued by falling investment and weak competitiveness for years.