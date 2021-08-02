Singapore Reports 106 New Local Virus Cases on Monday

Business
Singapore Reports 106 New Local Virus Cases on MondayBy
Daily virus cases have stayed well above 100 since mid-July
Seven of the cases were individuals above 70, government says
Singapore authorities found 106 new cases of locally-spread coronavirus cases, the government said.
Some 25 of the cases were unlinked, the Health Ministry said in statement Monday. Of the total, seven cases were individuals above 70 years old who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated. There were five imported cases.