Technology

Samsung Makes Foldable Phones a Key Priority for Mobile Business

By
and
  • Company says it wants to ‘mainstream’ the novel form factor
  • Committing to a major marketing and promotion push this year
A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G smartphone.
A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G smartphone. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Samsung Electronics Co. said it’s making foldable phones a priority, starting with a major promotional push in the latter half of this year aimed at bringing the premium form factor to a mainstream audience.

Discussing its earnings Thursday, the South Korean maker of the Galaxy family of mobile devices went further and stronger in its commitment to the foldable category. Executives promised “a full-scale flagship marketing” blitz in the second half of the year, led by a handset the company has planned to launch on Aug. 11. The new model is widely expected to be the Galaxy Fold 3.