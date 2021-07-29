Samsung Makes Foldable Phones a Key Priority for Mobile Business

Technology
Samsung Makes Foldable Phones a Key Priority for Mobile BusinessBy and
Company says it wants to ‘mainstream’ the novel form factor
Committing to a major marketing and promotion push this year
Samsung Electronics Co. said it’s making foldable phones a priority, starting with a major promotional push in the latter half of this year aimed at bringing the premium form factor to a mainstream audience.
Discussing its earnings Thursday, the South Korean maker of the Galaxy family of mobile devices went further and stronger in its commitment to the foldable category. Executives promised “a full-scale flagship marketing” blitz in the second half of the year, led by a handset the company has planned to launch on Aug. 11. The new model is widely expected to be the Galaxy Fold 3.