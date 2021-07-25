Bitcoin’s Corporate Diehards Face Earnings Reckoning After Slump

Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin’s Corporate Diehards Face Earnings Reckoning After SlumpBy
-
Tesla, MicroStrategy likely to post writedowns in coming days
-
Bitcoin sideshow casts a shadow on Tesla, Wedbush analyst says
It’s time for Bitcoin’s corporate champions to account for a brutal selloff in the cryptocurrency.
Companies such as Tesla Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc. that have emerged as some of Bitcoin’s biggest backers will have to reckon with their digital holdings in earnings reports next week after the price of the token tumbled 41% in the second quarter. Square Inc., one of the few other large companies to add the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, will report results in August.