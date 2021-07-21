Better Pay and ‘Micro Offices’: VC Veteran Ponders Tech’s Future

The global pandemic is shaking up Canada’s flourishing tech industry, pushing employers to embrace new work arrangements and offer competitive wages, says one of the country’s venture industry veterans.

Work habits that took hold during the crisis have created an “open market” where everyone can hire anyone, anywhere, Chris Arsenault, a founding partner at Montreal-based Inovia Capital, said in an interview. The firm anticipates increased competition for talent, with firms operating “micro offices” all over the world.