Politics

Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympic Games, Meets Prime Minister

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (MARK THIESSEN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE)
Updated on
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Yokota Base in Tokyo on July 22.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Yokota Base in Tokyo on July 22.

 Photographer: Masaki Akizuki/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

Toyko (AP) -- Jill Biden embarked on her first solo international trip as first lady, leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the coronavirus is surging and COVID-19 infections have climbed to a six-month high.

She arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, and her schedule includes dinner with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at Akasaka Palace. She is to return to the palace Friday and be hosted by Mariko Suga.