Sydney Airport Rejects Infrastructure Alliance’s Bid as Too Low

Sydney Airport rejected an A$8.25 per share takeover offer from a consortium of infrastructure investors on Thursday, saying the offer undervalued the company.

The company said its board had decided the “opportunistic” proposal wasn’t in the best interests of shareholders. The airport owner didn’t rule out further talks but said it would only entertain a change of control transaction on terms that recognize appropriate long-term value, according to the statement.

