Canada Economy Suffers Less Damage Than Expected From Third Wave

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Canada’s economy shrank less than expected during the third wave of Covid-19, proving surprisingly resilient despite the lockdowns.

Gross domestic product contracted by 0.3% in April and by a similar amount in May, according to estimates from Statistics Canada released Wednesday. Economists had been anticipating a drop of 0.8% in April.

Despite the contraction, it’s a good news development that suggests the economy was able to stave off the worst effects of the restrictions that included mass closures in the retail sector in major provinces during those two months.

The report may stoke expectations of a sharp rebound from here, with early evidence pointing to robust activity in June. Economists are predicting the country will recover to pre-pandemic levels of output in the third quarter barring any further reopening delays.

“The Canadian economy hit a rough patch in April and May, but the ride wasn’t as bumpy as expected,” Royce Mendes, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a report to investors.