Charlottesville Neo-Nazi Trial Won’t Move Over Violence Fears

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to CDC Says Delta Strain Likely to Dominate in U.S.: Virus Update
CDC Says Delta Strain Likely to Dominate in U.S.: Virus Upda...
relates to Biden Rebuff on Gas Tax Casts Doubt on Infrastructure Deal
Biden Rebuff on Gas Tax Casts Doubt on Infrastructure Deal
relates to Biden Says He Doubts U.S. Bishops Will Deny Him Communion
Biden Says He Doubts U.S. Bishops Will Deny Him Communion
relates to Biden Marks 300 Million U.S. Shots; 70% First-Dose Goal at Risk
Biden Marks 300 Million U.S. Shots; 70% First-Dose Goal at R...
relates to Yang Hears From NYC Tower Critics; Adams Leads: Election Update
Yang Hears From NYC Tower Critics; Adams Leads: Election Upd...
relates to IMF Sees $45 Billion Deal With Argentina Pushed Into 2022
IMF Sees $45 Billion Deal With Argentina Pushed Into 2022
relates to Italy Imposes Quarantine on U.K. Tourists in Blow to Economy
Italy Imposes Quarantine on U.K. Tourists in Blow to Economy
relates to Trump Takes Aim at Murkowski by Endorsing GOP Primary Challenger
Trump Takes Aim at Murkowski by Endorsing GOP Primary Challe...
relates to Palestinian Authority Cancels Vaccine Swap Deal with Israel
Palestinian Authority Cancels Vaccine Swap Deal with Israel
relates to Top U.K. Official Offered Greensill’s Cameron BOE Phone Numbers
Top U.K. Official Offered Greensill’s Cameron BOE Phone Numb...
relates to CDC Says Delta Strain Likely to Dominate in U.S.: Virus Update
CDC Says Delta Strain Likely to Dominate in U.S.: Virus Upda...
relates to Biden Rebuff on Gas Tax Casts Doubt on Infrastructure Deal
Biden Rebuff on Gas Tax Casts Doubt on Infrastructure Deal
relates to Biden Says He Doubts U.S. Bishops Will Deny Him Communion
Biden Says He Doubts U.S. Bishops Will Deny Him Communion
relates to Biden Marks 300 Million U.S. Shots; 70% First-Dose Goal at Risk
Biden Marks 300 Million U.S. Shots; 70% First-Dose Goal at R...
relates to Yang Hears From NYC Tower Critics; Adams Leads: Election Update
Yang Hears From NYC Tower Critics; Adams Leads: Election Upd...
relates to IMF Sees $45 Billion Deal With Argentina Pushed Into 2022
IMF Sees $45 Billion Deal With Argentina Pushed Into 2022
relates to Italy Imposes Quarantine on U.K. Tourists in Blow to Economy
Italy Imposes Quarantine on U.K. Tourists in Blow to Economy
relates to Trump Takes Aim at Murkowski by Endorsing GOP Primary Challenger
Trump Takes Aim at Murkowski by Endorsing GOP Primary Challe...
relates to Palestinian Authority Cancels Vaccine Swap Deal with Israel
Palestinian Authority Cancels Vaccine Swap Deal with Israel
relates to Top U.K. Official Offered Greensill’s Cameron BOE Phone Numbers
Top U.K. Official Offered Greensill’s Cameron BOE Phone Numb...
relates to CDC Says Delta Strain Likely to Dominate in U.S.: Virus Update
CDC Says Delta Strain Likely to Dominate in U.S.: Virus Upda...
relates to Biden Rebuff on Gas Tax Casts Doubt on Infrastructure Deal
Biden Rebuff on Gas Tax Casts Doubt on Infrastructure Deal
relates to Biden Says He Doubts U.S. Bishops Will Deny Him Communion
Biden Says He Doubts U.S. Bishops Will Deny Him Communion
relates to Biden Marks 300 Million U.S. Shots; 70% First-Dose Goal at Risk
Biden Marks 300 Million U.S. Shots; 70% First-Dose Goal at R...
relates to Yang Hears From NYC Tower Critics; Adams Leads: Election Update
Yang Hears From NYC Tower Critics; Adams Leads: Election Upd...
relates to IMF Sees $45 Billion Deal With Argentina Pushed Into 2022
IMF Sees $45 Billion Deal With Argentina Pushed Into 2022
relates to Italy Imposes Quarantine on U.K. Tourists in Blow to Economy
Italy Imposes Quarantine on U.K. Tourists in Blow to Economy
relates to Trump Takes Aim at Murkowski by Endorsing GOP Primary Challenger
Trump Takes Aim at Murkowski by Endorsing GOP Primary Challe...
relates to Palestinian Authority Cancels Vaccine Swap Deal with Israel
Palestinian Authority Cancels Vaccine Swap Deal with Israel
relates to Top U.K. Official Offered Greensill’s Cameron BOE Phone Numbers
Top U.K. Official Offered Greensill’s Cameron BOE Phone Numb...
Politics

Charlottesville Neo-Nazi Trial Won’t Move Over Violence Fears

By
Right-wing demonstrators clash with counter-protesters on the outskirts of Emancipation Park during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017.

Right-wing demonstrators clash with counter-protesters on the outskirts of Emancipation Park during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017.

Photographer: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 

Right-wing organizers of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, failed to convince a judge that the October trial in a lawsuit against them should be moved because it might have a “punch-a-Nazi” vibe.

Keeping the trial in Charlottesville will be more convenient for witnesses, and all parties have time to ensure the proceeding is conducted in a safe manner, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon ruled Friday.

Defendants including the White nationalist group Identity Evropa and the neo-Nazi Traditionalist Worker’s Party had asked to move the trial out of fear police will allow violent protesters to attack them with impunity.

“The Court finds that the interests of justice factor continues to support holding this trial in Charlottesville rather than transferring it, so that the trial may take place in the community most directly affected by the Unite the Right rally,” Moon said.

Lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of students, faith leaders and other locals who were physically and emotionally injured in the riot, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Read More: Trump Tells Violent, Far-Right Group: ‘Stand Back and Stand By’