Procore Jumps in Debut After Yearlong Pandemic Delay Pays Off

Procore Technologies Inc., a cloud-based construction software company, rose as much as 30% in its trading debut after exceeding its initial public offering goals to raise $634.5 million.

The shares were up 24% to $83.05 at 12:50 p.m. Thursday in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $10.6 billion. Diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value increases to more than $12.5 billion.

The company sold 9.47 million shares for $67 each Wednesday after marketing the shares for $60 to $65.

The listing was Procore’s second run at going public. Based in Carpinteria, California, it first filed in February 2020 for an IPO but postponed the transaction during the coronavirus pandemic. After the delay, it raised more than $150 million in a funding round from investors including Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners at a $5 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported.

The company continued to attract new users during the pandemic, growing its customer base by 19% in 2020. With more than 40% of construction firms reporting higher costs and slower project completion due to labor shortages, the digitization of the industry has accelerated during the past year, the company said.

For the first quarter, Procore had a net loss of $14 million on revenue of $114 million, compared with a $19 million loss on revenue of $92 million for the same period a year ago, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Procore’s top backers are Iconiq Strategic Partners, which will own almost 37% of the shares after the IPO, and Bessemer Venture Partners, which will have a 13% stake. Tiger Global Management is also an investor.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Procore‘s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PCOR.