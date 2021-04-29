 Skip to content
Politics

For EU’s East, Vaccine Persuasion Proves Toughest in Romania

An elderly woman waits in a medical observation area after being vaccinated at a hospital in Bucharest.

An elderly woman waits in a medical observation area after being vaccinated at a hospital in Bucharest.

Photographer: Cristian Cristel/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

Romania is struggling more than anywhere else in the European Union’s east to convince people they should get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Despite inoculating its citizens at one of the bloc’s fastest paces, the share of the population wanting to get a shot has hardly budged since October, according to a report this week by the Bratislava-based think tank GLOBSEC.

Hard Sell

Romania fails to boost enthusiasm toward Covid-19 vaccination

Source: GLOBSEC

The numbers highlight the challenge the government may face in the coming weeks as it completes vaccinations of those wanting a jab. Romania has contracted enough doses for 10 million people and has targeted inoculating 5 million by the end of May. So far, about 3 million people have been vaccinated in the country of 19 million.