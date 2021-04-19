Chile Has Deals for Third Doses of Sinovac and Pfizer If Needed

Chile secured deals for third doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac and Pfizer in the event they are needed in upcoming months, according to a government official.

An additional seven million Sinovac shots and five million from Pfizer would arrive by year’s end if health authorities deem them necessary, Vice Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yanez said in an interview. Officials also want to be ready in the event people under 18 years of age are cleared for the shot, he said.

“The use of a third dose is a health decision that’s still under review,” said Yanez, who leads the government’s negotiations with vaccine providers around the world. “But, from the perspective of negotiations and contracts, that additional dose would be available this year.”

Chile is forging ahead with one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives that’s already delivered at least one shot to over 40% of citizens. The deals set it further apart from emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico that have lagged in their inoculations. Still, the South American nation is struggling to tame a virus surge that sent daily cases to record highs this month.

Read more: Chile Says Sinovac Is 80% Effective Against Death From Covid

Chile will receive doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of April, and the shot will be used “because its benefits outweigh the possible adverse effects,” Yanez said. The government also signed a deal last month for 1.8 million shots from CanSino Biologics Inc. and continues to negotiate for access to Russia’s Sputnik V and the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, among others.