Meet the Baker Turning Patek and Rolex Watches Into Cookies
She’ll ship your favorite “timepiece” brand right to your door.
Originally published by Nick Marino on Hodinkee.
Toronto baker Lindsey Gazel has run her namesake business, Lindsey Bakes, for more than a decade – and in that time, she's made confections shaped like Larry David, Charlie Brown, Michael Jackson, SpongeBob SquarePants, the cast of The Simpsons, a pack of Marlboro reds, and a Blackberry phone complete with keyboard. Brands hire her to reproduce their logo – and fans hire her to reproduce their favorite products – all in the form of a cookie.
Every so often, her mind-melting Instagram page lights up with delightfully surreal cookies modeled after a high-end mechanical watch. Below, she explains her process. In case you're wondering, the cookies are $4 apiece. Shipping to the States can get expensive, she says – though still a bargain compared to the watch itself.
HODINKEE: When did you start making these watch cookies?
Lindsey: The first time I did it was about three years ago. My friend Josh has a really amazing vintage shop in Toronto, and he got me to do the Jacob & Co. – the Cam'Ron watch. I don't really know what the watch is called. I'm sure it has a special name. The colorful one.
And then I have a lot of customers who own nicer things – oftentimes people will get their significant other a variety of cookies of all their favorite things, and watches come up a lot. I've done it so many times.
How does it typically work when somebody wants one?
They send me a picture – that's about it. Then I just make them up.
Can you walk me through the process?
Sure. So, I roll out the cookie dough, and then I'll cut it out with a knife. Just the shape. Where the knobs are is always different on the different styles of watches, and the shape of the bands is always different.
Then I bake it off. And then I'll pipe, which is just putting icing on with a piping bag. I usually do the face first, and then do the band – and then add all the little details. And then I use an edible shimmer powder mixed with peppermint flavoring. I brush that on. The alcohol in it evaporates, but it still has the shimmery gold or the silvery look. Then the cookies dry overnight, and then I package them up.
What kind of cookie are they?
A sugar cookie. They last for like two months, but I know a lot of people that keep them forever.
How big are they?
Probably about five inches tall. They're big, but I can do them any size. Just cut out the shape by hand.
What do they taste like?
Oh, wonderful.
What watch brands have you done?
Rolex, Jacob & Co., Cartier — those are the main ones. There's an Omega. And then I can’t remember the name of the one with the leather band and the white face. I don't have any of these watches.
What watch do you have?
It was my dad's. It's a Bulova Accutron that his father gave him. I don't think it's worth anything. Just sentimental.
What are some other brands you've worked with?
Stüssy. Aimé Leon Dore. Chanel. Hermès. Rowing Blazers, I know they have vintage watches on their site as well. Who else? Honestly, everyone. It's crazy.
And these are not requests by normal people saying, "Can you do me a Chanel piece?" This is actual Chanel saying they want a piece?
Oh, for sure.
But of all those brands, no actual watch brand has asked you.
No, no, never.
I wonder why.
I think maybe their clientele's a little more sophisticated. They're not gonna be impressed with a cookie.
This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Hodinkee is the preeminent resource for modern and vintage wristwatch enthusiasts. Through in-depth reviews, live reports, and dynamic videos, Hodinkee is bringing watches to a 21st-century audience.