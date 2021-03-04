U.K. Scraps EU Caps, Tripling Covid Cash Companies Can Claim

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Brexit Antagonism Escalates as EU, U.K. Go Another Round
Brexit Antagonism Escalates as EU, U.K. Go Another Round
relates to U.S. Senate Votes to Take Up $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief Bill
U.S. Senate Votes to Take Up $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief B...
relates to YouTube CEO Says Trump Channel Will Stay Suspended Over Violence Risk
YouTube CEO Says Trump Channel Will Stay Suspended Over Viol...
relates to Watchdog Warns of Weak Cybersecurity in DOD Weapons Contracts
Watchdog Warns of Weak Cybersecurity in DOD Weapons Contract...
relates to Biden Risks Border Crisis as Migrant Kids Fill Up Shelters
Biden Risks Border Crisis as Migrant Kids Fill Up Shelters
relates to Trump Claims Constitution Still Protects His Taxes as Ex-President
Trump Claims Constitution Still Protects His Taxes as Ex-Pre...
relates to Bucking GOP Trend, Alabama Governor Extends Mask Order
Bucking GOP Trend, Alabama Governor Extends Mask Order
relates to U.S., U.K. Weigh More Russia Sanctions, Possibly Targeting Debt
U.S., U.K. Weigh More Russia Sanctions, Possibly Targeting D...
relates to Biden Pitches Infrastructure Funding in Talks With House Members
Biden Pitches Infrastructure Funding in Talks With House Mem...
relates to Trump Transportation Chief Cited for Questionable Ethics by Watchdog
Trump Transportation Chief Cited for Questionable Ethics by...
relates to Brexit Antagonism Escalates as EU, U.K. Go Another Round
Brexit Antagonism Escalates as EU, U.K. Go Another Round
relates to U.S. Senate Votes to Take Up $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief Bill
U.S. Senate Votes to Take Up $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief B...
relates to YouTube CEO Says Trump Channel Will Stay Suspended Over Violence Risk
YouTube CEO Says Trump Channel Will Stay Suspended Over Viol...
relates to Watchdog Warns of Weak Cybersecurity in DOD Weapons Contracts
Watchdog Warns of Weak Cybersecurity in DOD Weapons Contract...
relates to Biden Risks Border Crisis as Migrant Kids Fill Up Shelters
Biden Risks Border Crisis as Migrant Kids Fill Up Shelters
relates to Trump Claims Constitution Still Protects His Taxes as Ex-President
Trump Claims Constitution Still Protects His Taxes as Ex-Pre...
relates to Bucking GOP Trend, Alabama Governor Extends Mask Order
Bucking GOP Trend, Alabama Governor Extends Mask Order
relates to U.S., U.K. Weigh More Russia Sanctions, Possibly Targeting Debt
U.S., U.K. Weigh More Russia Sanctions, Possibly Targeting D...
relates to Biden Pitches Infrastructure Funding in Talks With House Members
Biden Pitches Infrastructure Funding in Talks With House Mem...
relates to Trump Transportation Chief Cited for Questionable Ethics by Watchdog
Trump Transportation Chief Cited for Questionable Ethics by...
relates to Brexit Antagonism Escalates as EU, U.K. Go Another Round
Brexit Antagonism Escalates as EU, U.K. Go Another Round
relates to U.S. Senate Votes to Take Up $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief Bill
U.S. Senate Votes to Take Up $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief B...
relates to YouTube CEO Says Trump Channel Will Stay Suspended Over Violence Risk
YouTube CEO Says Trump Channel Will Stay Suspended Over Viol...
relates to Watchdog Warns of Weak Cybersecurity in DOD Weapons Contracts
Watchdog Warns of Weak Cybersecurity in DOD Weapons Contract...
relates to Biden Risks Border Crisis as Migrant Kids Fill Up Shelters
Biden Risks Border Crisis as Migrant Kids Fill Up Shelters
relates to Trump Claims Constitution Still Protects His Taxes as Ex-President
Trump Claims Constitution Still Protects His Taxes as Ex-Pre...
relates to Bucking GOP Trend, Alabama Governor Extends Mask Order
Bucking GOP Trend, Alabama Governor Extends Mask Order
relates to U.S., U.K. Weigh More Russia Sanctions, Possibly Targeting Debt
U.S., U.K. Weigh More Russia Sanctions, Possibly Targeting D...
relates to Biden Pitches Infrastructure Funding in Talks With House Members
Biden Pitches Infrastructure Funding in Talks With House Mem...
relates to Trump Transportation Chief Cited for Questionable Ethics by Watchdog
Trump Transportation Chief Cited for Questionable Ethics by...
Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Politics

U.K. Scraps EU Caps, Tripling Covid Cash Companies Can Claim

By

U.K. Scraps EU Caps, Tripling Covid Cash Companies Can Claim

By
,
  • Bigger companies can now claim grants up to $15.2 million
  • Retailers had complained EU rules cut their access to funding
    

    

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

U.K. ministers scrapped a European Union cap on coronavirus-related state aid for businesses, tripling the grants that individual companies can claim.

The largest companies will now be able to claim as much as 10.9 million pounds ($15.2 million) of government support -- up from a previous EU threshold capped at 4 million euros (3.45 million pounds), the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said Thursday in a statement.

“Now the U.K. can set its own rules and regulations, we are looking to make sure that ​they deliver for British businesses, workers and consumers,” the department said. Business Minister Paul Scully said on Twitter that the move will help retail and hospitality chains.

The change came after complaints that some retailers were locked out of claiming more grant cash during the country’s third coronavirus lockdown because the U.K. was still following the EU limits on Covid support, and they’d already received the maximum allowed. The U.K. completed the Brexit process on Dec. 31.

“The decision to apply EU state aid limits to lockdown grants should be reversed and all bureaucratic restrictions stopping businesses receiving these vital support funds promised by the chancellor should be removed,” the British Retail Consortium said last month in its budget submission.

Another industry group, UKHospitality, welcomed Thursday’s move as a “positive” step, while flagging that more could be done, because some businesses will still miss out on extra cash.

“It is a big step forward and provides certainty for business,” the group’s chief executive officer, Kate Nicholls, said in a statement. Ministers “could go further and explore uncapped grants in respect to Covid-19 in line with EU subsidy rules.”

    Published on