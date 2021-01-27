Bridgewater’s Prince Sees Rebalancing of Wealth That Favors Asia

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Fixed Income
relates to S&P 500 Drops the Most Since October; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap
S&P 500 Drops the Most Since October; Dollar Rises: Markets...
relates to Biden Administration to Give Debt Relief to 12,000 Farmers
Biden Administration to Give Debt Relief to 12,000 Farmers
relates to Germany’s Recovery Stumbles With Forecast Cut on Extended Curbs
Germany’s Recovery Stumbles With Forecast Cut on Extended Cu...
relates to Mortgage Investing Startup Looks to Profit From Urban Exodus
Mortgage Investing Startup Looks to Profit From Urban Exodus
relates to Slovenia Returns to Market With East Europe’s Longest Bond
Slovenia Returns to Market With East Europe’s Longest Bond
relates to Turkey’s Long-Unloved Debt Is Starting to Win Over Investors
Turkey’s Long-Unloved Debt Is Starting to Win Over Investors
relates to Europe’s Deepening Gloom Is Captured By a Corner of Bond Market
Europe’s Deepening Gloom Is Captured By a Corner of Bond Mar...
relates to Fed Rate Decision, Covid Stimulus, Global Debt Load: Eco Day
Fed Rate Decision, Covid Stimulus, Global Debt Load: Eco Day
relates to ECB’s Knot Says Tools Are Available to Counter Euro Strength
ECB’s Knot Says Tools Are Available to Counter Euro Strength
relates to South African Stocks Slide For Second Day After IMF Cuts Growth Forecasts
South African Stocks Slide For Second Day After IMF Cuts Gro...
relates to S&P 500 Drops the Most Since October; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap
S&P 500 Drops the Most Since October; Dollar Rises: Markets...
relates to Biden Administration to Give Debt Relief to 12,000 Farmers
Biden Administration to Give Debt Relief to 12,000 Farmers
relates to Germany’s Recovery Stumbles With Forecast Cut on Extended Curbs
Germany’s Recovery Stumbles With Forecast Cut on Extended Cu...
relates to Mortgage Investing Startup Looks to Profit From Urban Exodus
Mortgage Investing Startup Looks to Profit From Urban Exodus
relates to Slovenia Returns to Market With East Europe’s Longest Bond
Slovenia Returns to Market With East Europe’s Longest Bond
relates to Turkey’s Long-Unloved Debt Is Starting to Win Over Investors
Turkey’s Long-Unloved Debt Is Starting to Win Over Investors
relates to Europe’s Deepening Gloom Is Captured By a Corner of Bond Market
Europe’s Deepening Gloom Is Captured By a Corner of Bond Mar...
relates to Fed Rate Decision, Covid Stimulus, Global Debt Load: Eco Day
Fed Rate Decision, Covid Stimulus, Global Debt Load: Eco Day
relates to ECB’s Knot Says Tools Are Available to Counter Euro Strength
ECB’s Knot Says Tools Are Available to Counter Euro Strength
relates to South African Stocks Slide For Second Day After IMF Cuts Growth Forecasts
South African Stocks Slide For Second Day After IMF Cuts Gro...
relates to S&P 500 Drops the Most Since October; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap
S&P 500 Drops the Most Since October; Dollar Rises: Markets...
relates to Biden Administration to Give Debt Relief to 12,000 Farmers
Biden Administration to Give Debt Relief to 12,000 Farmers
relates to Germany’s Recovery Stumbles With Forecast Cut on Extended Curbs
Germany’s Recovery Stumbles With Forecast Cut on Extended Cu...
relates to Mortgage Investing Startup Looks to Profit From Urban Exodus
Mortgage Investing Startup Looks to Profit From Urban Exodus
relates to Slovenia Returns to Market With East Europe’s Longest Bond
Slovenia Returns to Market With East Europe’s Longest Bond
relates to Turkey’s Long-Unloved Debt Is Starting to Win Over Investors
Turkey’s Long-Unloved Debt Is Starting to Win Over Investors
relates to Europe’s Deepening Gloom Is Captured By a Corner of Bond Market
Europe’s Deepening Gloom Is Captured By a Corner of Bond Mar...
relates to Fed Rate Decision, Covid Stimulus, Global Debt Load: Eco Day
Fed Rate Decision, Covid Stimulus, Global Debt Load: Eco Day
relates to ECB’s Knot Says Tools Are Available to Counter Euro Strength
ECB’s Knot Says Tools Are Available to Counter Euro Strength
relates to South African Stocks Slide For Second Day After IMF Cuts Growth Forecasts
South African Stocks Slide For Second Day After IMF Cuts Gro...
Markets

Bridgewater’s Prince Sees Rebalancing of Wealth That Favors Asia

By

Bridgewater’s Prince Sees Rebalancing of Wealth That Favors Asia

By
,
Bob Prince
Bob Prince Source: Bloomberg
Bob Prince
Bob Prince
Source: Bloomberg
Source: Bloomberg

Bob Prince, who helps oversee the world’s biggest hedge fund at Bridgewater Associates, said the world was seeing a rebalancing of wealth that was largely favoring Asia.

“There’s a massive wealth rebalancing going on in the world,” Prince, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “There’s a rebalancing between the western hemisphere and the eastern hemisphere in Asia, and there is a rebalancing between asset holders and debtors.”

WATCH: Bob Prince, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, says he is seeing a global rebalancing of wealth that is largely favoring Asia.

Source: Bloomberg)

Prince said that Bridgewater currently favors Asian assets “a lot” across currencies, bonds and stocks. He added that “the rebalancing in the world is going in that direction, but the pricing is actually in the other direction.”

Earlier this week, Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio called for a bipartisan solution to reviving the post-pandemic economy. The Westport, Connecticut-based investment firm sunk to the bottom of a hedge fund ranking for 2020, losing $12.1 billion for clients.

    Published on