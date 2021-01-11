Cuomo Proposes Extending Manhattan’s High Line to New Train Hall

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 1:08 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to connect the High Line with Pennsylvania Station as the state puts money into the area around the long-maligned transportation hub.

Cuomo announced a proposal Monday to extend the popular elevated park, which currently ends at Hudson Yards, to Brookfield Property Group’s Manhattan West development, near the newly-opened Moynihan Train Hall.

New York state has been pushing to redevelop the area around Penn Station, accelerating the shift of Manhattan’s core toward the West Side. Last year, Cuomo promised to expand the the train station’s capacity by 40% and create new developments to fund the improvements.

Vornado Realty Trust, one of Manhattan’s biggest office landlords, is spending more than $2 billion to redevelop sites around the station and has attracted Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. as tenants.

Brookfield, Empire State Development, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Friends of the High Line will partner on the project, according to statement on Monday.

The High Line, on Manhattan’s far West Side, had become a popular tourist destination before the pandemic curtained travel to New York City.

— With assistance by Patrick Clark