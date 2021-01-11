Asia Stocks Set to Follow U.S. Lower; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 3:54 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Asian stocks looked set for a muted start Tuesday after U.S. stocks fell for the first time in five sessions with equity prices near all-time highs. The dollar strengthened against all its major peers.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, where markets reopen after a holiday, and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 was led lower by the real estate and consumer discretionary sectors, while energy companies were the biggest gainers. Weighing on the minds of investors are worries that equities are running too hot and valuations are stretched at a time when major parts of the world are grappling with the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to almost 1.15%, the highest level since March.

After benchmark Treasury yields topped 1% last week on bets that Democratic lawmakers will enact big spending packages to drive the economic recovery out the pandemic, investors are mulling whether higher yields might jeopardize the current environment of easy financial conditions. The move has reset expectations for a range of asset classes.

“Ultimately it goes back to the 10- year,” wrote KC Rajkumar and Jahanara Nissar of Lynx Equity Strategies. A higher yield “points to higher inflation down the road -- which is negative for stocks. We are not there yet, but as the 10-year inches higher -- the closer we get.”

Twitter Inc. fell after the social media platform permanently banned President Donald Trump after a mob invaded the Capitol building last week. Shares of Facebook Inc., which also suspended Trump’s account, also declined.

House Democrats Monday introduced a resolution to impeach Trump for a second time, setting up a vote this week unless Vice President Mike Pence uses his constitutional authority to remove the president.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin tumbled, with prices sliding as much as 20% on Monday. Some investors have said the digital currency’s recent gains defy logic and the U.K.’s financial watchdog issued a statement that consumers in crypto should be prepared to lose all their money.

Commodities were broadly lower on the back of the stronger dollar, with West Texas Intermediate oil trading near $52 a barrel.

Savita Subramanian, Bank of America head of U.S. equities and quantitative strategy, talks about how a Democratic controlled Washington could impact markets and equities. Source: Bloomberg

Here are some key events coming up:

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 index fell 0.6%.

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.5%.

The yen fell 0.2% to 104.19 per dollar.

The euro fell 0.5% $1.2153.

The pound lost 0.4% to $1.3517.

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.4784 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.146%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $52.16 a barrel.

Gold dipped 0.2% to $1,845 an ounce.