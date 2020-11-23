ECB Buying to Continue, Sunak’s Spending, China’s Bonds: Eco Day

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

The European Central Bank will continue its pandemic emergency purchase program as long as Covid-19 persists and continues to disrupt regular economic activity, the bank’s chief economist Philip Lane tells Les Echos in an interview

The euro-area economy may shrink in the final quarter of the year as a second wave of lockdowns to combat the pandemic derails the recovery, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said Friday

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he will increase spending on public services this week in a bid to shore up the U.K. economy amid the "enormous stress and strain" of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a massive increase in community coronavirus testing on Monday

The admission of foreign investors into China's $15 trillion bond market -- cemented this year when the country rounded out its inclusion in all three of the top global indexes -- may just mark the big bang equivalent to WTO entry

The holiday-shortened week in the U.S. will be a packed one for economic data, while Federal Reserve meeting minutes will show how policy makers view adding to stimulus. Meanwhile, the most famous day of the Christmas shopping season will help to take the pulse of American consumers

Singapore said its economy will probably expand 4% to 6% next year amid a global recovery from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and as travel restrictions and local safety measures are eased

A flotilla of almost a dozen cargo vessels sits anchored just south of Los Angeles this weekend, waiting for berth space. Around the twin ports of L.A. and Long Beach, shipping containers are already stacked five and six high -- the maximum the fire department will allow

Australia's A$7.1 trillion ($5.2 trillion) housing market is facing the ultimate stress test -- the first recession in almost three decades -- and passing with flying colors for now