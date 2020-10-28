A Flicker of Bipartisanship on Retirement Savings

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 5:55 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on much these days, but they do seem to be joining forces on one issue: helping more Americans save for retirement. On Oct. 27, the top Democrat and the top Republican on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee jointly introduced a bill to help workers save more and encourage additional employers to offer retirement plans.

By all accounts, the key player in forging the legislation is Representative Richard Neal, the Democrat from Massachusetts who has been a driving force on retirement issues since being elected to Congress in 1988. Neal, a former high school teacher and Springfield mayor, ascended to the chairmanship of the powerful Ways and Means Committee in January 2019. That May, the House passed the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (Secure) Act that Neal had advocated, by a margin of 417 to 3. President Donald Trump signed it in December.

“The reason we have the Secure Act—a lot of people were involved, but that train was ultimately pulled over the finish line by Chairman Neal, because he knows how to work with people, how to work across the aisle,” says Chris Spence, managing director for federal government relations at TIAA, which manages more than $1 trillion in assets for educators and others.

The bill introduced on Oct. 27, nicknamed Secure 2.0 by Washington insiders, is the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2020 ( PDF). It would require 401(k), 403(b), and similar plans to automatically enroll employees when eligible while (of course) giving the employees the ability to opt out. Behavioral economists such as David Laibson and Brigitte Madrian of Harvard have been making the case for years that automatic enrollment boosts savings by taking advantage of people’s inertia. A 2012 Ariel/Aon Hewitt study ( PDF) found that automatic enrollment of employees in lower salary brackets boosted participation rates for Black Americans from 45% to 79%; for Asian Americans from 56% to 83%; for Hispanics from 41% to 80%, and for Whites from 50% to 80%.

The bill also simplifies and increases the Saver’s Credit, which low- and moderate-income families can use to reduce the income taxes they owe if they contribute to a defined-contribution retirement plan. It says people aren’t required to take minimum distributions from their retirement plans until age 75, up from the 72 enacted in the Secure Act. There’s no required minimum distribution at all for people with less than $100,000 in their accounts. People 60 and over get higher contribution limits, so they can catch up if they haven’t saved enough. There’s lots more in the bill, but you get the idea.

The orginal tight limits on contributions and required distributions were put in place to keep rich people from using tax breaks to accumulate fortunes that they would pass along to their heirs. But this ensnared people who need nest eggs to live off. “We have millions of people who will never engage in estate planning—nothing close to it,” says Mark Iwry, a former Treasury Department official who is a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and visiting scholar at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

There’s bipartisan agreement that the government is failing Americans if retirement-savings incentives are used only—or mainly—by people in the upper middle class who probably would be saving adequately for retirement, even without them. In 2020, according to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, tax breaks for IRAs, 401(k)s, Keogh plans, defined-benefit pensions, and other such vehicles reduced the government’s revenue by more than $280 billion. That’s four times as much as the $71 billion cost of the earned-income tax credit.

Meanwhile, 29% of households headed by someone 55 or older had no retirement savings and no pension as of 2016, the Government Accountability Office estimated last year ( PDF). An additional 20% had a pension but no retirement savings, while 26% had retirement savings but no pension.

That’s the problem Neal is trying to solve, along with Brady, the Texas Republican who’s the ranking minority member of Ways and Means. They are “the dynamic duo” who got the Secure Act done, says Nevin Adams, chief content officer of the American Retirement Association, which represents actuaries and retirement plan advisers.

Neal has his critics. Ethan Schwartz, a financial industry executive who was a special assistant to the deputy secretary of the Treasury in the Clinton administration, wrote a Bloomberg Opinion column in 2019 to warn that the Secure Act lowered safeguards against “complicated, overpriced” annuities being stuffed into retirees’ 401(k) plans. He noted that Neal had received campaign donations from big companies that manage retirement money. In fact, though, well-structured annuities can be valuable parts of a retirement plan. The Secure Act “reduces—but does not eliminate—litigation risk of offering annuities in 401(k) plans,” the law firm King & Spalding wrote in January.

Iwry says the logical next step in increasing retirement savings coverage would be the Automatic IRA, which Neal has championed since 2007. It would require employers without their own retirement plans to allow employees to have money from their paychecks withheld and sent to individual retirement accounts. “This could instill a lifelong habit of saving in 30 to 40 million working households,” Iwry says. The Automatic IRA had bipartisan support in the early going, including from Republican John McCain when he ran for president in 2008, but fell victim to the partisan strife around the fight over the Affordable Care Act.

Iwry, then at the center-left Brookings Institution, and David John, then at the conservative Heritage Foundation, co-developed the idea for the Automatic IRA in a think-tank equivalent of reaching across the aisle. “Congressional staff invited us, hoping we would come to fisticuffs. But we decided we liked and respected each other and looked for common ground,” Iwry says. That appears to be what Neal and Brady are doing today.