Bolivia Leader Criticizes Argentina at UN for Harboring Morales

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Eric Trump Assails Biden Over Teleprompter: Campaign Update
Eric Trump Assails Biden Over Teleprompter: Campaign Update
relates to Officers Avoid Murder Charges in Death of Taylor: Protest Wrap
Officers Avoid Murder Charges in Death of Taylor: Protest Wr...
relates to Israel, UAE Envoys Meet; Saudi King’s Rare Appearance: UN Wrap
Israel, UAE Envoys Meet; Saudi King’s Rare Appearance: UN Wr...
relates to Rate Cuts Won’t Cure South Africa’s Skills Shortage, Kganyago Says
Rate Cuts Won’t Cure South Africa’s Skills Shortage, Kganyag...
relates to California to Ban New Gasoline Cars by 2035, a First in U.S.
California to Ban New Gasoline Cars by 2035, a First in U.S.
relates to Eric Trump Ordered to Sit for Deposition Before Election
Eric Trump Ordered to Sit for Deposition Before Election
relates to TikTok Owner Asks U.S. Court to Temporarily Block Trump Ban
TikTok Owner Asks U.S. Court to Temporarily Block Trump Ban
relates to Trudeau Vows ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Canada Through Covid
Trudeau Vows ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Canada Through Covid
relates to Trump Talks Up Need for Full Court as He Casts Doubt on Election
Trump Talks Up Need for Full Court as He Casts Doubt on Elec...
relates to Trump Supreme Court Nominee May Start Senate Hearing Oct. 12
Trump Supreme Court Nominee May Start Senate Hearing Oct. 12
relates to Eric Trump Assails Biden Over Teleprompter: Campaign Update
Eric Trump Assails Biden Over Teleprompter: Campaign Update
relates to Officers Avoid Murder Charges in Death of Taylor: Protest Wrap
Officers Avoid Murder Charges in Death of Taylor: Protest Wr...
relates to Israel, UAE Envoys Meet; Saudi King’s Rare Appearance: UN Wrap
Israel, UAE Envoys Meet; Saudi King’s Rare Appearance: UN Wr...
relates to Rate Cuts Won’t Cure South Africa’s Skills Shortage, Kganyago Says
Rate Cuts Won’t Cure South Africa’s Skills Shortage, Kganyag...
relates to California to Ban New Gasoline Cars by 2035, a First in U.S.
California to Ban New Gasoline Cars by 2035, a First in U.S.
relates to Eric Trump Ordered to Sit for Deposition Before Election
Eric Trump Ordered to Sit for Deposition Before Election
relates to TikTok Owner Asks U.S. Court to Temporarily Block Trump Ban
TikTok Owner Asks U.S. Court to Temporarily Block Trump Ban
relates to Trudeau Vows ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Canada Through Covid
Trudeau Vows ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Canada Through Covid
relates to Trump Talks Up Need for Full Court as He Casts Doubt on Election
Trump Talks Up Need for Full Court as He Casts Doubt on Elec...
relates to Trump Supreme Court Nominee May Start Senate Hearing Oct. 12
Trump Supreme Court Nominee May Start Senate Hearing Oct. 12
relates to Eric Trump Assails Biden Over Teleprompter: Campaign Update
Eric Trump Assails Biden Over Teleprompter: Campaign Update
relates to Officers Avoid Murder Charges in Death of Taylor: Protest Wrap
Officers Avoid Murder Charges in Death of Taylor: Protest Wr...
relates to Israel, UAE Envoys Meet; Saudi King’s Rare Appearance: UN Wrap
Israel, UAE Envoys Meet; Saudi King’s Rare Appearance: UN Wr...
relates to Rate Cuts Won’t Cure South Africa’s Skills Shortage, Kganyago Says
Rate Cuts Won’t Cure South Africa’s Skills Shortage, Kganyag...
relates to California to Ban New Gasoline Cars by 2035, a First in U.S.
California to Ban New Gasoline Cars by 2035, a First in U.S.
relates to Eric Trump Ordered to Sit for Deposition Before Election
Eric Trump Ordered to Sit for Deposition Before Election
relates to TikTok Owner Asks U.S. Court to Temporarily Block Trump Ban
TikTok Owner Asks U.S. Court to Temporarily Block Trump Ban
relates to Trudeau Vows ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Canada Through Covid
Trudeau Vows ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Canada Through Covid
relates to Trump Talks Up Need for Full Court as He Casts Doubt on Election
Trump Talks Up Need for Full Court as He Casts Doubt on Elec...
relates to Trump Supreme Court Nominee May Start Senate Hearing Oct. 12
Trump Supreme Court Nominee May Start Senate Hearing Oct. 12
Politics

Bolivia Leader Criticizes Argentina at UN for Harboring Morales

By

Bolivia Leader Criticizes Argentina at UN for Harboring Morales

By
,
Jeanine Anez
Jeanine Anez Photographer: Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images
Jeanine Anez
Jeanine Anez
Photographer: Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images
Photographer: Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images

Bolivia’s interim leader Jeanine Anez criticized the government of Argentina for harboring former President Evo Morales, who she accuses of conspiring to foment unrest in her country.

“By what right do they harbor a violent conspiracy by Evo Morales against Bolivia’s democracy from Argentine soil?” Anez said in her address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Ministry didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Morales is living in Buenos Aires after fleeing Bolivia amid mass unrest following a contested election last year. Luis Arce, a candidate close to Morales, is leading in polls ahead of the Oct. 18 vote. Anez pulled out of the election race this month, after polls showed her losing support.

— With assistance by Patrick Gillespie

    Published on