Bolivia Leader Criticizes Argentina at UN for Harboring Morales

LISTEN TO ARTICLE :46 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images Photographer: Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images

Bolivia’s interim leader Jeanine Anez criticized the government of Argentina for harboring former President Evo Morales, who she accuses of conspiring to foment unrest in her country.

“By what right do they harbor a violent conspiracy by Evo Morales against Bolivia’s democracy from Argentine soil?” Anez said in her address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Ministry didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Morales is living in Buenos Aires after fleeing Bolivia amid mass unrest following a contested election last year. Luis Arce, a candidate close to Morales, is leading in polls ahead of the Oct. 18 vote. Anez pulled out of the election race this month, after polls showed her losing support.

— With assistance by Patrick Gillespie