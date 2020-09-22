Europe’s Tech Firms Are Hiring Fewer U.S.-Based Engineers

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Technology
relates to A $50 Phone is Ambani's Weapon to Dominate India Telecom Market
A $50 Phone is Ambani's Weapon to Dominate India Telecom Mar...
relates to Trump to Meet With State Enforcers Before Expected Google Case
Trump to Meet With State Enforcers Before Expected Google Ca...
relates to Musk Says Tesla Plans New $25,000 EV in About Three Years
Musk Says Tesla Plans New $25,000 EV in About Three Years
relates to Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Spreading Chinese Propaganda
Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Spreading Chinese Propaganda
relates to TransferWise Doubles Annual Profit, Adds Millions of Customers
TransferWise Doubles Annual Profit, Adds Millions of Custome...
relates to NASA Tweaks Space Station’s Path to Avert Collision With Debris
NASA Tweaks Space Station’s Path to Avert Collision With Deb...
relates to U.S. Agencies Warn of Disinformation on Delayed Election Results
U.S. Agencies Warn of Disinformation on Delayed Election Res...
relates to Amazon Offers $500 Prime Bike, Encroaching on Peloton’s Turf
Amazon Offers $500 Prime Bike, Encroaching on Peloton’s Turf
relates to Venture Fund Backed by Skype Co-Founder Eyes Quick IPOs in Japan
Venture Fund Backed by Skype Co-Founder Eyes Quick IPOs in J...
relates to Crypto Is Beating Gold as 2020’s Top Asset So Far
Crypto Is Beating Gold as 2020’s Top Asset So Far
relates to A $50 Phone is Ambani's Weapon to Dominate India Telecom Market
A $50 Phone is Ambani's Weapon to Dominate India Telecom Mar...
relates to Trump to Meet With State Enforcers Before Expected Google Case
Trump to Meet With State Enforcers Before Expected Google Ca...
relates to Musk Says Tesla Plans New $25,000 EV in About Three Years
Musk Says Tesla Plans New $25,000 EV in About Three Years
relates to Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Spreading Chinese Propaganda
Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Spreading Chinese Propaganda
relates to TransferWise Doubles Annual Profit, Adds Millions of Customers
TransferWise Doubles Annual Profit, Adds Millions of Custome...
relates to NASA Tweaks Space Station’s Path to Avert Collision With Debris
NASA Tweaks Space Station’s Path to Avert Collision With Deb...
relates to U.S. Agencies Warn of Disinformation on Delayed Election Results
U.S. Agencies Warn of Disinformation on Delayed Election Res...
relates to Amazon Offers $500 Prime Bike, Encroaching on Peloton’s Turf
Amazon Offers $500 Prime Bike, Encroaching on Peloton’s Turf
relates to Venture Fund Backed by Skype Co-Founder Eyes Quick IPOs in Japan
Venture Fund Backed by Skype Co-Founder Eyes Quick IPOs in J...
relates to Crypto Is Beating Gold as 2020’s Top Asset So Far
Crypto Is Beating Gold as 2020’s Top Asset So Far
relates to A $50 Phone is Ambani's Weapon to Dominate India Telecom Market
A $50 Phone is Ambani's Weapon to Dominate India Telecom Mar...
relates to Trump to Meet With State Enforcers Before Expected Google Case
Trump to Meet With State Enforcers Before Expected Google Ca...
relates to Musk Says Tesla Plans New $25,000 EV in About Three Years
Musk Says Tesla Plans New $25,000 EV in About Three Years
relates to Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Spreading Chinese Propaganda
Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Spreading Chinese Propaganda
relates to TransferWise Doubles Annual Profit, Adds Millions of Customers
TransferWise Doubles Annual Profit, Adds Millions of Custome...
relates to NASA Tweaks Space Station’s Path to Avert Collision With Debris
NASA Tweaks Space Station’s Path to Avert Collision With Deb...
relates to U.S. Agencies Warn of Disinformation on Delayed Election Results
U.S. Agencies Warn of Disinformation on Delayed Election Res...
relates to Amazon Offers $500 Prime Bike, Encroaching on Peloton’s Turf
Amazon Offers $500 Prime Bike, Encroaching on Peloton’s Turf
relates to Venture Fund Backed by Skype Co-Founder Eyes Quick IPOs in Japan
Venture Fund Backed by Skype Co-Founder Eyes Quick IPOs in J...
relates to Crypto Is Beating Gold as 2020’s Top Asset So Far
Crypto Is Beating Gold as 2020’s Top Asset So Far
Technology

Europe’s Tech Firms Are Hiring Fewer U.S.-Based Engineers

By

Europe’s Tech Firms Are Hiring Fewer U.S.-Based Engineers

By
,
  • Just a third of firms add U.S. staff ahead of series A: survey
  • Klarna, Transferwise, Adyen have most R&D employees in EU

European tech firms have mostly stopped looking to the U.S. for programming talent, with fewer than one in five choosing to relocate their engineering base ahead of American expansion, according to a survey by venture capital firm Index Ventures.

Just 33% of European tech firms surveyed started U.S. operations before early, “series A” fundraising rounds from 2015 to 2019 compared to about 59% that added offices there or relocated entirely between 2008 and 2014, according to the survey.

Home Grown

Fewer European startups are adding staff in the U.S. at an early stage

Source: Index Ventures

Survey of European startups on whether they expanded into the U.S. before a series A fundraising round

“While for some founders, and certainly once a business reaches certain milestones, establishing a U.S. base is a good decision, it is becoming increasingly costly and challenging,” Danny Rimer, a partner at Index Ventures, said in a statement.

Europe’s success stories have increased the pool of experienced, home-grown investors and developers, which new companies can draw on. Leading European tech companies including Farfetch Ltd., Klarna, Transferwise Ltd. and Adyen NV, have kept more than 90% of research and development employees in Europe, whereas the older cohort of tech companies had to recruit in the U.S., Index said.

There are now more than 6 million developers in Europe compared to 4.3 million in the U.S., according to data from StackOverflow that was cited in the Index report. Demand for U.S.-based engineering and tech talent has outstripped supply in recent years, making workers more expensive.

    Published on