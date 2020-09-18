WeChat iPhone Downloads Surge in the U.S. Ahead of Trump Ban

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Ivan Abreu/Bloomberg Photographer: Ivan Abreu/Bloomberg

IPhone users in the U.S. are rushing to install messaging app WeChat days before President Donald Trump is set to ban downloads in the country.

WeChat downloads surged to make it the 100th most-downloaded app in the U.S. on Friday, according to mobile analytics firm SensorTower. It has typically ranked between 1,000th and 1,500th this year. Friday is the first time the app has entered the top 500 so far in 2020, a spokesperson for SensorTower said in an email.

The U.S. government on Friday moved to ban WeChat, run by China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., and another popular Chinese-owned app TikTok, citing national security concerns.