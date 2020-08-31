Philips Cuts Outlook After U.S. Slashes Ventilator Contract

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Royal Philips NV lowered its full-year profit outlook after the U.S. government prematurely ended a $650 million contract for ventilators signed in April to combat the Covid-19 crisis.

The Dutch producer of medical equipment expects to deliver “modest comparable sales growth,” and an adjusted margin for earnings before interest, tax and amortization of around the same level as last year, it said in a statement Monday. The shares fell as much as 4.7%.

Philips said it supplied 12,300 ventilators to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August. However, the Department of Health and Human Services terminated the order for the remaining 30,700 devices without giving a reason, said Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten.

“It’s very unusual to have a contract like this canceled,” van Houten said in a phone interview. Philips nevertheless sees positive growth for the year as the company’s order books are “at an all-time high,” he said.

During the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, governments around the world scrambled to equip their health systems with ventilators to treat seriously-ill patients, with industries like the automobile sector also making the devices. Philips hired more employees, added lines and increased shifts to ensure around-the-clock manufacturing.

In April, the company based in Amsterdam said it was investing more than 100 million euros ($119 million) on increasing output of ventilators and other hospital equipment related to the virus, including by adding capacity and jobs in the U.S.

Philips, which earlier this month agreed to buy U.S. medical-device maker Intact Vascular for about $360 million, will continue to look for acquisitions in the sector to strengthen its portfolio and innovate treatment procedures, the CEO said.

