Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Start; U.S. Shares Rise: Markets Wrap

Photographer: David Moir/Bloomberg

Asian stocks looked set for a mixed open Friday as investors weighed hopes for an agreement on a stimulus package from Washington against continued U.S.-China tensions. Shares closed higher on Wall Street and the dollar retreated.

Futures were little changed in Japan, dipped in Australia and pointed higher in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 gained for a fifth day, with Apple Inc. leading the charge as it reached a record. U.S. stocks got a lift Thursday afternoon as lawmakers pledged to keep working toward a coronavirus relief package and President Donald Trump said he could act unilaterally on some measures. Gold extended gains amid speculation interest rates will stay low for longer, while Treasuries ticked higher. Oil futures fell for the first time in a week.

Better-than-forecast earnings and optimism on a coronavirus vaccine has helped lift a gauge of global shares to little changed for the year, but concerns remain that negotiators won’t be able to resolve differences over a new U.S. relief package. The White House and congressional Democrats are up against a self-imposed Friday deadline to strike a deal as investors awaited more data on the state of the U.S. labor market.

“Anything that we can do to continue to provide a bridge to people as we get through this crisis is going to be really important,” said Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services. “The U.S. consumer is driving two-thirds of the economy.”

Meanwhile, a high-powered U.S. panel recommended tightening the disclosure requirements for Chinese companies listed on American exchanges, amid heightened tensions between the two nations. On the virus front, data signaled that infections are picking up again in Europe, while modeling by the University of Washington saw the U.S. death toll almost doubling by December if the pandemic’s pace doesn’t change.

Elsewhere, mining and energy producers were among the laggards as European stocks slumped. Turkey’s lira touched a record low against the dollar as interventions by state banks failed to reassure markets.

Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman at Oaktree Capital, the largest investor in distressed securities worldwide, warns the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury can’t keep stimulating the economy forever. Source: Bloomberg

Here are some key events coming up:

Germany’s June industrial production figures are scheduled for Friday.

July U.S. jobs reports expected Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed.

Hang Seng futures earlier rose 0.2%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%.

The yen was at 105.53 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.9443 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 0.54%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $41.97 a barrel.

Gold was at $2,063.56 an ounce.

— With assistance by Vildana Hajric, and Claire Ballentine