Glaxo Forecast for 2020 Hinges on Vaccination Rate Recovery

GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the British pharmaceutical giant, said its 2020 outlook depends on routine vaccination rates resuming after lockdowns caused by Covid-19. The shares slipped in London trading.

Glaxo maintained its 2020 forecast for earnings per share, excluding some costs, according to a statement Wednesday. The company earlier this year said it expected earnings to decline as much as 4%.

Any delay in the vaccination rate recovery could have a significant impact in 2020, the company said.

Glaxo and vaccine partner Sanofi agreed to supply the U.K. with 60 million doses of their Covid-19 shot, the companies said Wednesday. Sanofi said it plans to gain regulatory approval for the jab in the first half of 2021.

Glaxo and vaccine partner Sanofi agreed to supply the U.K. with 60 million doses of their Covid-19 shot, the companies said Wednesday. Sanofi said it plans to gain regulatory approval for the jab in the first half of 2021. Glaxo's oncology ambitions are in the spotlight after it won U.S. approval for ovarian cancer drug Zejula in April. It's one of three key cancer drug approvals expected this year. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration recommended earlier this month that a second drug -- a novel blood cancer treatment -- should be cleared.

Sales of shingles vaccine, Shingrix, a key driver for Glaxo, declined to 323 million pounds, exceeding analysts' estimates.

The shares fell 9.8% this year through Tuesday, while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index dropped about 2% over the same period. The shares fell as much as 1.8% on Wednesday.

